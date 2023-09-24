Sign up
265 / 365
Styling Mr. Fuzzy Wuzzy!
This cute little guy caught my attention on a walk today. Possibly turn to a Pale Tiger Moth. So fun!
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
yellow
,
caterpillar
,
moth
,
fuzzy
,
styling
,
wuzzy
Dawn
ace
Wow
September 25th, 2023
