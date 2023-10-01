Previous
From my Pillow the Moon and CloudsPeek in by eahopp
271 / 365

From my Pillow the Moon and CloudsPeek in

Awakened at 5:47 AM to a bright full moon shining through the blinds. Such a beautiful peaceful light. Quick pic and back to dreamland. 😴
1st October 2023

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
74% complete

