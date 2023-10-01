Sign up
271 / 365
From my Pillow the Moon and CloudsPeek in
Awakened at 5:47 AM to a bright full moon shining through the blinds. Such a beautiful peaceful light. Quick pic and back to dreamland. 😴
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
421
photos
21
followers
21
following
74% complete
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Tags
window
,
moon
,
clouds
,
pillow
,
dreams
