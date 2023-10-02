Sign up
The Yew tree
Never seen berries but found out this evergreen is considered the Tree of Death symbolizing death and resurrection in Celtic.
Very toxic to people yet the squirrels can eat the berries and will stash away for winter .. Those darn squirrels !🤨
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Beth
@eahopp
