Previous
The Yew tree by eahopp
273 / 365

The Yew tree

Never seen berries but found out this evergreen is considered the Tree of Death symbolizing death and resurrection in Celtic.
Very toxic to people yet the squirrels can eat the berries and will stash away for winter .. Those darn squirrels !🤨
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise