Previous
284 / 365
Warm and Wonderful Homemade Applesauce.
Always fun using the peeler/slicer, adding warm notes of apple pie spice and cinnamon. Real comfort food for a blustery Autumn day.
14th October 2023
0
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
280
121
281
122
282
123
283
284
Tags
warm
,
apple
,
autumn
,
sauce
,
comfort
,
delicious
