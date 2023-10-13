Previous
Rainy Day, time to Bake by eahopp
283 / 365

Rainy Day, time to Bake

Went to a hands on baking class at a local College, we made pumpkin scones, pumpkin bread and pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies. All incredibly delicious.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise