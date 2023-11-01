Previous
Front Door Ceramic Art by eahopp
300 / 365

Front Door Ceramic Art

As an Art teacher my sister in law made these with her 4th grade class.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are so beautifully made and captured.
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise