A Packers Win!

And the crowd goes wild!

Still not up to par, a good day to relax on the couch and watch a football game.

This is my home team The Green Bay Packers playing at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin aka Title Town USA.

New quarterback this year Jordon Love, replacing Aaron Rodgers and Brett Farve.

We lost 4 in a row so we needed this win!

The temp was 55, but when it gets down to 30’s & below you will still see the stands full & they call it The Frozen Tundra.

The Packers are the only NFL team owned by its community and the Fans are the BEST!

GO PACK GO!🏈