Blue skies and yellow leaves from my sunroof. by eahopp
304 / 365

Blue skies and yellow leaves from my sunroof.

At a stop sign, looked up to this pleasure. Gave only a small grin as I’m still sick and it’s Covid 😮‍💨
6th November 2023

Beth

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great pov
November 7th, 2023  
