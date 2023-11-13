Previous
Autumn Leaves Imprint on Sidewalk by eahopp
Autumn Leaves Imprint on Sidewalk

Had to get outside for a very brief walk, still recovering from Covid and Bronchitis. I saw these leave imprints and played a bit with edit.
Slowly getting back as I gain more energy.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Beth

@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I'm so sorry you've been so ill, this is a lovely photo
November 14th, 2023  
