305 / 365
305 / 365
Autumn Leaves Imprint on Sidewalk
Had to get outside for a very brief walk, still recovering from Covid and Bronchitis. I saw these leave imprints and played a bit with edit.
Slowly getting back as I gain more energy.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
13th November 2023 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
sidewalk
,
recovery
,
imprint
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I'm so sorry you've been so ill, this is a lovely photo
November 14th, 2023
