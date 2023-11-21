Sign up
312 / 365
Moonlight on an Autumn Evening.
Late walk today, the moon so bright helped the autumn leaves shine.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
leaves
,
bright
,
autumn
,
shine
,
moonlight
