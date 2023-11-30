Previous
In a Sunset State of Mind by eahopp
In a Sunset State of Mind

Haven’t posted for a while due to a family medical emergency and stress. I was blessed to enjoy this sunset over the field. Absolutely just what I needed, and the perfect ending to the month of November.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Beth

@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro.
amyK ace
Terrific shot…love the tones, silhouettes and those lovely clouds
December 1st, 2023  
