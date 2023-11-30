Sign up
Previous
313 / 365
In a Sunset State of Mind
Haven’t posted for a while due to a family medical emergency and stress. I was blessed to enjoy this sunset over the field. Absolutely just what I needed, and the perfect ending to the month of November.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
sunset
,
field
,
enjoy
,
november
,
blessed
amyK
ace
Terrific shot…love the tones, silhouettes and those lovely clouds
December 1st, 2023
