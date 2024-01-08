Previous
I Found Big Red by eahopp
I Found Big Red

Out and about yesterday came across two new-old barns. As I had a long day yesterday, I fell asleep on the couch. To much surprise I woke up and it was well past midnight- thus my submission of yesterday.
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture of this massive and colorful barn.
January 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fresh air makes you sleepy too, wonderful capture - they really are incredible barns. Soooo big
January 9th, 2024  
