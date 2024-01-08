Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
I Found Big Red
Out and about yesterday came across two new-old barns. As I had a long day yesterday, I fell asleep on the couch. To much surprise I woke up and it was well past midnight- thus my submission of yesterday.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
2
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
499
photos
27
followers
23
following
88% complete
View this month »
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Latest from all albums
140
319
141
320
321
142
322
323
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
8th January 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sleepy
,
new
,
barn
,
old
,
yesterday
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture of this massive and colorful barn.
January 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fresh air makes you sleepy too, wonderful capture - they really are incredible barns. Soooo big
January 9th, 2024
