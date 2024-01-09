Sign up
Previous
324 / 365
Busting at the Seams
Side view of big red. Appears that the walls are busting at the seams.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
8th January 2024 12:15pm
Tags
red
,
barn
,
big
,
seams
,
busting
Bucktree
ace
Well spotted and a good POV. Hope they get this repaired. It looks like a structural issue versus a cosmetic issue.
January 9th, 2024
