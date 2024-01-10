Previous
Walking in a Winter Wonderland by eahopp
325 / 365

Walking in a Winter Wonderland

Yes, we finally got snow and it’s absolutely gorgeous. God’s blessing of a touch of brightness. ❄️
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous woods beautifully captured.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise