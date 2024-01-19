Previous
Another Winter Scene by eahopp
334 / 365

Another Winter Scene

OK so I went out in the cold (16 degrees) looking for something a little different. Thought I might see a sunset over the ocean 🤣
Not so much- only in my dreams so here is another winter scene
Beth

