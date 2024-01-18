Sign up
Previous
333 / 365
Every Day is a Gift
This is my little nook by the window, I sit here and every day read from “Every Day is a Gift”.
My mother-in law gave me this prayer book many years ago, it’s a bit tattered because I read it year after year after year…
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
0
0
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th January 2024 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
plant
,
prayer
,
gift
,
cardinal
,
nook
