Every Day is a Gift by eahopp
This is my little nook by the window, I sit here and every day read from “Every Day is a Gift”.
My mother-in law gave me this prayer book many years ago, it’s a bit tattered because I read it year after year after year…
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Beth

