Previous
338 / 365
Brown County Northern Building
Building of County Clerk in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Downtown today and a few buildings caught my eye. Like the colors and structure with clock in this image.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
92% complete
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
334
150
335
336
151
337
152
338
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2024 1:07pm
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
green
,
buildings
,
downtown
,
bay
,
county
,
wisconsin
,
clerk
Bobbi C
ace
Beautiful historic building, nice POV!
January 24th, 2024
