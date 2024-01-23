Previous
Brown County Northern Building by eahopp
Brown County Northern Building

Building of County Clerk in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Downtown today and a few buildings caught my eye. Like the colors and structure with clock in this image.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Bobbi C ace
Beautiful historic building, nice POV!
January 24th, 2024  
