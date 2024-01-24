Sign up
Previous
339 / 365
Have you Come to Play?
Oh my deer friends at the Abbey. They are so precious and so very friendly. I often wonder what they’re thinking.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
2
2
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
526
photos
31
followers
25
following
92% complete
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Latest from all albums
335
336
151
337
152
338
153
339
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
deer
,
play
,
precious
,
friendly
,
abbey
Bobbi C
ace
I love this image.
January 25th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
January 25th, 2024
