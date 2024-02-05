Previous
The Shy Wolf by eahopp
349 / 365

The Shy Wolf

Went with a friend to the wild life sanctuary to see them feed the wolves, they didn’t all cooperate with their routine so we missed the up close. Fun day with my friend.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Michele ace
This is awesome, Beth. Thanks for the fun afternoon.
February 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 6th, 2024  
