Previous
349 / 365
The Shy Wolf
Went with a friend to the wild life sanctuary to see them feed the wolves, they didn’t all cooperate with their routine so we missed the up close. Fun day with my friend.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
2
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
life
shy
wolf
wild
sanctuary
Michele
ace
This is awesome, Beth. Thanks for the fun afternoon.
February 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 6th, 2024
