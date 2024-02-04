Sign up
Previous
348 / 365
The Olde School House in DePere, WI
This old school house built in 1957 has been updated inside in 2004. Currently a small boutique and for sale.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
540
photos
35
followers
27
following
95% complete
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
4th February 2024 8:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
old
,
school
,
house
