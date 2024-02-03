Previous
So excited to see a bit of green earth! by eahopp
347 / 365

So excited to see a bit of green earth!

Wahoo! It’s 40 degrees and I’m starting to see a little green. Grant it mostly moss, but I’m hopeful!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Beth

@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
