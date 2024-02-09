Sign up
353 / 365
A Scooter from the River
A walk down the trail to see this old scooter propped along the fence. Certainly looks like it tells a story, perhaps it was found at the waters edge. Staged there to be found by its little boy owner. He’s so excited and happy.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
river
,
scooter
,
excited
,
edge
,
treasure
Joy's Focus
ace
Looks like little scooter has been through a lot.
February 10th, 2024
