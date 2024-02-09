Previous
A Scooter from the River by eahopp
A Scooter from the River

A walk down the trail to see this old scooter propped along the fence. Certainly looks like it tells a story, perhaps it was found at the waters edge. Staged there to be found by its little boy owner. He’s so excited and happy.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Joy's Focus ace
Looks like little scooter has been through a lot.
February 10th, 2024  
