WINNERS

The Green Bay Packers NFL football team now displays life sized winning Super Bowl rings near the “Lambeau Field” stadium.

They won an AFL-NFL game in 1966 and went on to win the first Super Bowl in 1967.

Vince Lombardi- coach, Bart Starr quarterback.

In 1996 they won with coach- Mike Holmgren, and quarterback Brett Favre. The last win in 2010 coach Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have sold out every home game since 1960.

Currently coach Matt La Fleur with quarterback Jordan Love almost made it this year and all of us Packer fans are hopeful for next year.

(Interesting tidbit- a ticket to the Super Bowl in 1967 was $12.00 dollars with this year’s game tickets $6,000 to $100,000 🤩)