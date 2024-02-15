Sign up
Previous
359 / 365
A New Old Barn with a COW!
I actually got a bit lost in the countryside and happened upon this barn. Turned around to capture and to my surprise there was a cow inside! So special to me.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
98% complete
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
163
356
164
357
165
358
166
359
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
15th February 2024 7:04pm
Tags
lost
,
barn
,
old
,
surprise
,
cow
