362 / 365
The Bald Eagle
I love to see bald eagles and although this was at the Wildlife Sanctuary I needed an image of this majestic bird.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
wildlife
,
eagle
,
majestic
,
bald
Bill Davidson
Majestic indeed.
February 18th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
February 18th, 2024
