363 / 365
HOOT
A long eared owl, another beauty found at the wildlife sanctuary.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
wildlife
,
beauty
,
owl
,
long
,
hoot
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great expression,and nicely composed
February 19th, 2024
