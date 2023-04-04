Previous
Next
Grab the Purse & Keys by eahopp
4 / 365

Grab the Purse & Keys

Subject: spring kitchen towel in purse ready to go to appointment.
Special note: the key chain from my hubby for our 30th wedding anniversary. “30 years and counting with a quarter & nickel from 1990” He’s so sweet.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise