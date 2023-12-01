Sign up
34 / 365
34 / 365
A Month of Christmas Lights
Starting December 1st, I’m going to try for a month of Christmas lights.🌟
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
2
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
486
photos
26
followers
23
following
9% complete
Tags
2023
,
theme-december
kali
ace
you had a space in your tag, better fix that :)
December 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice composition. Looking forward to more images like this.
December 2nd, 2023
