11 / 365
Maple Pecan Granola Cookies
One Subject: spring kitchen towel absorbing all the wonderful scents.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Challenge
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
11th April 2023 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Christine Sztukowski
Now that's what a towel wants - beautiful fresh cookies.
Nicely composed
April 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Ahh I think this is the best place for the towel your biscuits look delish
April 12th, 2023
