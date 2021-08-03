Sign up
Photo 3260
Rail
“To me, photography is about finding something interesting in an ordinary place. I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.”
— Elliott Erwitt
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd August 2021 1:01pm
