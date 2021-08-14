Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3271
Boat
Water in the boat is the ruin of the boat, but water under the boat is its support.
-Rumi
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5386
photos
68
followers
76
following
896% complete
View this month »
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
Latest from all albums
2112
3268
2113
3269
2114
3270
2115
3271
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
13th August 2021 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
Great structure and shot.
August 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close