Boat by edorreandresen
Photo 3271

Boat

Water in the boat is the ruin of the boat, but water under the boat is its support.
-Rumi
14th August 2021

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
KWind
Great structure and shot.
August 15th, 2021  
