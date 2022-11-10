Sign up
Photo 3724
shipwreck appears
Such a beautiful day! I went for a bike ride to North Bar and walked over to see Lake Michigan just as the sun was setting. I was surprised and delighted to see that a "new" shipwreck was visible.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6292
photos
79
followers
77
following
1020% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
10th November 2022 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Gosh, fancy that being there under the sand! lovely light on the sand here.
November 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great find.
November 11th, 2022
