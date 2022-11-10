Previous
shipwreck appears by edorreandresen
shipwreck appears

Such a beautiful day! I went for a bike ride to North Bar and walked over to see Lake Michigan just as the sun was setting. I was surprised and delighted to see that a "new" shipwreck was visible.
Wylie ace
Gosh, fancy that being there under the sand! lovely light on the sand here.
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great find.
November 11th, 2022  
