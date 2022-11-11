Sign up
Photo 3725
Sleeping Bear Point trail
“ To walk in nature is to witness a thousand miracles”
- Marie Davis
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6294
photos
80
followers
78
following
1020% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
11th November 2022 2:20pm
Zenobia Southcombe
Fantastic image, I love the warm orange against the moody blue sea & sky.
November 12th, 2022
