tree and rock by edorreandresen
Photo 3726

tree and rock

"Friendship is a sheltering tree."
-Samuel Taylor Coleridge
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

