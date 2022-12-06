Previous
book tree by edorreandresen
Photo 3750

book tree

“Where is human nature so weak as in the bookstore?” – Henry Ward Beecher

6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Yao RL ace
wow, what a treat! Books!
December 7th, 2022  
