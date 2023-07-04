Previous
Surf Shop Pup by edorreandresen
Surf Shop Pup

"The moments of happiness we enjoy take us by surprise. It is not that we seize them, but that they seize us." —Ashley Montagu
4th July 2023

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Louise & Ken
The perfect beach dog for hitting the waves!
July 5th, 2023  
