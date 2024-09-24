Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3252
Photo 3252
Nifty Fifty 17
Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could do only a little.
-Edmund Burke
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
sepia
,
globe
,
nf-sooc-2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Great shot, quote and pov!
September 25th, 2024
