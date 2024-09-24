Previous
Nifty Fifty 17 by edorreandresen
Photo 3252

Nifty Fifty 17

Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could do only a little.
-Edmund Burke
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
890% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Great shot, quote and pov!
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise