Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3253
Nifty Fifty 17
None of us can have as many virtues as the fountain-pen, or half its cussedness; but we can try. -Mark Twain
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7662
photos
101
followers
96
following
891% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
24th September 2024 1:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
fountain pens
,
nf-sooc-2024
