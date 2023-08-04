Previous
Footsteps by edorreandresen
Photo 3991

Footsteps

After beach yoga today I took a walk. On the way back I was delighted to walk with this Piping Plover youngster. Love how she is standing on a footprint. Such a tiny endangered bird.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1093% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise