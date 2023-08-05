Previous
Glass class by edorreandresen
Glass class

What a fun afternoon at Glass class making a suncatcher! Can't wait to see what it looks like after a trip to the kiln.
eDorre

You will have to do an after!
August 6th, 2023  
Oh wow this is beautiful. You are so clever.
August 6th, 2023  
Oh this will be beautiful!
August 6th, 2023  
