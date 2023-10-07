Sign up
Photo 4055
13 lined ground squirrel
This little cutie was hanging out on the walking path. He or she was cooperative for one shot then off they scampered. A first for me.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Views
3
1
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
7th October 2023 4:44pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
thirteen-lined_ground_squirrel
