Kermie 1 by edorreandresen
Photo 4323

Kermie 1

Kermie and I are excited to announce that July is the month of Kermie. What fun!
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Dixie Goode ace
Beautiful!
July 2nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
💚🐸💚
July 2nd, 2024  
