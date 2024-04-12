Previous
Blues by edorreandresen
Blues

A certain blue enters your soul
-Henri Matisse
12th April 2024

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
