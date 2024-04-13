Previous
Smile by edorreandresen
Photo 4244

Smile

A gentle word, a kind look, a good-natured smile can work wonders and accomplish miracles.
-William Hazlitt
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
I've saved many quotes that say much the same thing! We need more of that! (Besides, I found that if I smile, it stretches away the wrinkles and I think I look younger! ...bet THAT made you smile!)
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise