Previous
Leaves by edorreandresen
Photo 4311

Leaves

“Anyone can love a rose, but it takes a lot to love a leaf. It’s ordinary to love the beautiful, but it’s beautiful to love the ordinary.”
- MJ Korvan
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 20th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise