Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4311
Leaves
“Anyone can love a rose, but it takes a lot to love a leaf. It’s ordinary to love the beautiful, but it’s beautiful to love the ordinary.”
- MJ Korvan
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7466
photos
106
followers
94
following
1181% complete
View this month »
4304
4305
4306
4307
4308
4309
4310
4311
Latest from all albums
4308
3152
3153
4309
4310
3154
3155
4311
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th June 2024 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
oak
,
words
,
june24
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 20th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
June 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close