Previous
Photo 4356
Flowers 3
Look who went to the Farmers Market with me this morning to get flowers and veg!
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
flowers
,
basket
,
kermit
,
kermie
Dorothy
ace
Looks like he enjoyed himself!
August 4th, 2024
