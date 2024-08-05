Sign up
Photo 4358
Flowers 5
I went into the library to return a book and got a treat! Dahlia Dave is sharing his prize winning dahlias! Beautiful blooms!
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7560
photos
107
followers
97
following
1193% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
5th August 2024 4:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
red
,
flowers
,
dahlias
*lynn
ace
beautiful petals ~ the red ones are so cool
August 6th, 2024
