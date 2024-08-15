Sign up
Photo 4368
Flowers 15
“No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.” ―Virginia Woolf
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7580
photos
104
followers
97
following
1196% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th August 2024 3:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
bouquet
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up
August 16th, 2024
