Flowers 24 by edorreandresen
Photo 4377

Flowers 24

And Kermie! This bouquet from the Farmers Market is just amazing! Love sunflower season.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Cute pic
August 25th, 2024  
happy Sunday post.
August 25th, 2024  
