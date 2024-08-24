Sign up
Previous
Photo 4377
Flowers 24
And Kermie! This bouquet from the Farmers Market is just amazing! Love sunflower season.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7598
photos
103
followers
97
following
1199% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
24th August 2024 12:00pm
flowers
,
bouquet
,
kermit
,
kermie
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
August 25th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
happy Sunday post.
August 25th, 2024
