Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2296
white stones
Nothing is built on stone; all is built on sand, but we must build as if the sand were stone.
-Jorge Luis Borges
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5748
photos
69
followers
80
following
629% complete
View this month »
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
Latest from all albums
2293
3449
2294
3450
2295
3451
2296
3452
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Two
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st January 2022 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close